MSF CyberTurismo champion Taj Aiman leads M’sia in GT Sport Olympic Virtual Series, country in Top 16
In case you haven’t heard, sim racing is now an Olympic sport, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) holding the Olympic Virtual Series Motor Sport Event in partnership with FIA and Polyphony Digital. The latter is, of course, the developer behind the Gran Turismo series and the event takes place in the latest esports-focused instalment, Gran Turismo Sport. Who says playing video games is a waste of time?paultan.org