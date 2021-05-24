Ep. 274: Farewell, Red Wolf

Rowdy bassline rap trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew were tipped for stardom in 2020, with a UK-wide tour and plans to travel the world, but things obviously didn’t quite pan out that way for MCs Kane, Clive, and GK. Instead, the Crew regrouped on their new sprawling farmstead outside of their hometown of Bradford, in the Northern UK county of West Yorkshire, and channelled lockdown boredom into what they do best: making bangers and going on benders. Since last year’s aptly titled Full Wack No Brakes, there’s been the twinkly 2-step of “Needed You” and a nudging, winking Christmas single called “White White Christmas,” as well as lager-assisted tattoo roulette and a digger-powered slip ’n’ slide. Earlier this month, a steady groundswell helped nudge them into the UK Top 40 with the wildly catchy lead single from Charva Anthems, “Don’t You Worry About Me,” a song that sounds like an alcopop tastes: sweet and fizzy, with a neat bit of bite. If you have enough of them, you’ll feel great and then a little bit sick.