Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Delayed and Black Lightning Spinoff Not Picked Up

Last month, The CW offered viewers their first look at Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in the modern, live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls, Powerpuff. Well, we hope you took a good look because it appears it will be a while before we see them again. On Monday, the network revealed that the pilot- which focuses on the pint-sized superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time- will be reworked and repiloted off-cycle. Writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier will rewrite the project, with Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault, as well as co-stars Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), and the writers-producers will on remain attached, with Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Prods. producing.