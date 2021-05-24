newsbreak-logo
Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Delayed and Black Lightning Spinoff Not Picked Up

By Princess Weekes
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 4 days ago
The CW is putting the Powerpuff Girls in the corner, with news being shared by Deadline that the series is going to be reworked. The live-action series, titled Powerpuff, based on the original Cartoon Network animated series, will be repiloted off-cycle. Despite that, the four leads, Chloe Bennet (Blossom), Dove Cameron (Bubbles), Yana Perrault (Buttercup), and Donald Faison (Professor Utonium), and the writers-producers all remain on board the project.

