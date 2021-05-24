Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Delayed and Black Lightning Spinoff Not Picked Up
The CW is putting the Powerpuff Girls in the corner, with news being shared by Deadline that the series is going to be reworked. The live-action series, titled Powerpuff, based on the original Cartoon Network animated series, will be repiloted off-cycle. Despite that, the four leads, Chloe Bennet (Blossom), Dove Cameron (Bubbles), Yana Perrault (Buttercup), and Donald Faison (Professor Utonium), and the writers-producers all remain on board the project.www.themarysue.com