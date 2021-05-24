Things We Saw Today: Flashback To That Time the Today Show Tried To Explain the Internet

We all love horror, even unreleased horror, right? Resident Evil Village has been on the tips of our tongues for the last couple of weeks. After it’s luster has worn off a bit, what will we play? What will be the next obsession? As a horror fan, I’m always looking for the next thing. The thing that’s going to scare me, entertain me, use up some of the time I have left on this rock. I need that escapism. We all do. In reality, I’m never going to be able to chase a 9 foot tall vampire lady around an old castle while blasting spooky vampires away in a dungeon. It’s not going to happen. I’ve tried. Oh, how I’ve tried. Sometimes though, the next thing just…never happens.