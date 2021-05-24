GZERO VIDEO: What would a Chinese invasion of Taiwan look like?
NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) – When asked about where a US-China war may start, retired US Admiral James Stavridis doesn’t hesitate in stating: Taiwan. Speaking with American political scientist Ian Bremmer, Mr Stavridis says that while it would be a miscalculation, China may make a move against Taiwan while the US faces domestic splits in Congress and is still recovering from the historic storming of the Capitol in January.miamiheatnation.com