GZERO VIDEO: What would a Chinese invasion of Taiwan look like?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) – When asked about where a US-China war may start, retired US Admiral James Stavridis doesn’t hesitate in stating: Taiwan. Speaking with American political scientist Ian Bremmer, Mr Stavridis says that while it would be a miscalculation, China may make a move against Taiwan while the US faces domestic splits in Congress and is still recovering from the historic storming of the Capitol in January.

