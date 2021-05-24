newsbreak-logo
Siemens Gamesa installs first unit at Egypt wind

energycentral.com
 4 days ago

MIL-Evening Report: Majority of Australians in favour of banning new coal mines: Lowy poll. GridX Closes $12M Series B Funding Led by Energy Impact Partners. UK Cities: University to mark official launch of Centre for Energy Transition The University of Aberdeen will mark...

energycentral.com
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Auctioned wind power rebounds to almost 7 GW in Q1 2021 - GWEC

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Almost 7 GW of wind power capacity was awarded in auctions around the world in the first quarter of 2021, a rebound from a year earlier when the first wave of the pandemic led to only 2.7 GW auctioned, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said on Thursday.
Boats & Watercraftspv-magazine.com

Solar catamaran 100% powered by heterojunction modules

A catamaran designed by English racer and engineer Phil Morrison and set to undertake a 100-day solo transatlantic trip from Chile to Australia will be exclusively powered by a PV power generator. The boat will be helmed by Russian adventurer and survivalist Fedor Konyukhov in a first-ever solo transpacific 9,000...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Offshore wind turbine catches fire at Horns Rev 1

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate. Asian Development Bank Signs Green Loan to Develop 144 Mega Watt Wind Farms in Viet Nam. Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill. Large parts of Pak's...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

GE Renewable Energy Bags Big Onshore Wind Contract in Southeast Asia

California-based GE Renewable Energy announced yesterday that it has secured a contract with BIM Wind JSC to supply, install and commission GE Cypress onshore wind turbines for BIM Wind’s 88 MW wind farm located in Ninh Thuận Province, South Central Vietnam. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

C&I sector in Sub-Saharan Africa embraces captive solar solutions

Some of the reasons why the C&I consumer segment has tapped into captive solar solutions (energy for its own consumption) include:. To reduce electricity costs: Grid tariffs are often high in Sub-Saharan Africa, even for C&I customers, mainly due to the high cost of importing fuels, high losses in the Transmission & Distribution network as well as the use of costly emergency diesel plants. This has resulted in high electricity costs for the C&I consumer segment which on average consumes more than 100kWh every month. In a bid to reduce this cost and improve bottom lines, several C&I customers have invested in captive solar solutions, which is believed to provide a cheaper source of power. In 2018, BloombergNEF estimated that the average price for a 250-kW solar captive project was between US$0.10 – 0.14/ kWh vs. more than $0.25/kWh in countries such as Ghana for commercial customers connected to the grid.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

EDPR enters Chilean renewables market

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate. Asian Development Bank Signs Green Loan to Develop 144 Mega Watt Wind Farms in Viet Nam. Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill. FERC: Application for Amendment...
Technologypv-magazine.com

Containerized, retractable PV system for quick deployment

Switzerland-based start-up PWRstation has developed a container-based retractable PV system solution that is claimed to allow a large number of solar panels to be deployed very quickly by a single person. The solution is based on the company's Exorac Tryptic racking technology which can include two racks able to host...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian steelmaker to build 250 MW of self-consumption solar

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, an Indian integrated steelmaker, will set up a 250 MW solar plant in Raigarh district, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The solar project will be built on 362 hectares acquired by the company in the fiscal 2011-12 period. It will be commissioned by December 2022. The power will replace high-cost thermal and grid power, and will be used for the company’s existing factory in the state's Raipur district.
Businesswindpowermonthly.com

Ex-MHI Vestas boss Kavafyan to take over at Aker Offshore Wind

Floating offshore wind developer Aker Offshore Wind has hired former MHI Vestas boss Philippe Kavafyan as its new CEO. From 1 November, the industry veteran will replace Astrid Skarheim Onsum, who has decided to pursue interests outside the company. Kavafyan has spent more than 15 years in the wind industry,...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Arise selling 242 MW of Swedish wind projects to TRIG, InfraRed

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Swedish wind power company Arise AB (STO:ARISE) has agreed to sell a 242-MW portfolio of Swedish shovel-ready onshore wind projects to The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) and funds managed by investment manager InfraRed. The deal will be executed via the sale of Krange Vind...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

SSE plans to invest $2.8bn in low-carbon power projects

UK-based energy company SSE is planning to invest almost £2bn ($2.8bn) in low-carbon power projects this year. The investment is part of the company’s £7.5bn ($10.5bn) investment plan to 2025. This plan includes the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, as well as Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm at Seagreen.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.