The news has just reached us: the EBU have decided in a meeting earlier today, to suspend Belarus’s broadcaster, BTRC, from the EBU. This comes on the heels of Belarus being forced to withdraw from Eurovision 2021 after its representative, Galasy ZMesta, had both of its songs disqualified by the EBU for containing politically motivated lyrics. Their first song, “Nauchi Telbya (I’ll teach you)“, heckled the Belarussian opposition in thinly veiled metaphors, telling them that their protests are pointless and that they would do better to be silent and obey. It also compared the western politicians to foxes.