Figures from the German Medical Association: Most complaints of joint disease treatment

By Faye Stephens
thewestonforum.com
 4 days ago

Often times, the arbitration boards of medical societies have to decide on treatment errors. Many patients feel the harm, especially in treating joint diseases. In the case of knee and hip arthritis as well as lower leg and ankle fractures, the most common complaints from patients about medical treatment errors are. This stems from the statistics of the German Medical Association, which is now presented in Berlin.

