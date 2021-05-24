newsbreak-logo
Covid 19. Germany bans travel from the United Kingdom as it is a coronavirus mutation region

By Ulva Robson
thewestonforum.com
 4 days ago

The federal government has once again banned travelers from the UK from entering Germany after announcing that the British portion of the Covit-19 variants has mutated. The decision was made due to the prevalence of the variant SARS-CoV-2 virus present in India and its active social distribution on UK soil, which virologists consider to be particularly aggressive and protection from vaccination may be inferior.

