Covid 19. Germany bans travel from the United Kingdom as it is a coronavirus mutation region
The federal government has once again banned travelers from the UK from entering Germany after announcing that the British portion of the Covit-19 variants has mutated. The decision was made due to the prevalence of the variant SARS-CoV-2 virus present in India and its active social distribution on UK soil, which virologists consider to be particularly aggressive and protection from vaccination may be inferior.www.thewestonforum.com