WEST FARGO — Sheyenne’s barrage at the plate fueled the Mustangs to a pair of dominant wins over Davies on Thursday in Eastern Dakota Conference action. In Game 1, the Mustangs scored all their runs in the first three innings, highlighted by a 10-run third. Kate Geiszler went 4-for-4, including two triples, with four runs and six RBIs to pace Sheyenne (14-5, 14-3 EDC). Maddie Buchert had four hits, four runs and three RBIs, while Kyra Narum homered to highlight a two-hit, three-RBI performance. Zaria Anderson also drove in three runs, and Katlyn Suess had two hits, four runs and two RBIs.