newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How Does Your Garden Grow: True or False Saliva Transforms Seeds

By Sarah J
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fine, I'm going to let it all out there. I like to think of myself as a garden witch, a green witch. I LOVE nature and growing things, drying different herbs, and creating stuff from all of it. I also am a bit of a space cadet. Insert what happened this weekend.

katsfm.com
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saliva#True Love#Herbs#Creating Stuff#Animal Dna#Nature#Love#Genetic Information#Things#Green Thumbs#Hahaha#Husband#Intentions#Seeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Gardening
Related
Gardeningmidwestliving.com

8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden

This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more. If you're like plantsman Kelly Norris, you may have once thought that sedges were nothing but weeds. But these grass-like plants are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to thrive in a variety of conditions with very little care.
Gardeningcoastreportonline.com

How to grow healthy houseplants this blooming season

If there are anything Millennials and Gen Z love more than their phones, it's their houseplants. Houseplant Resource Center claims “Millennials and Gen Zers are waiting longer to start families” and are filling their “need to nurture” with houseplants. Now that spring has sprung, how are Millennials and Gen Z...
GardeningPosted by
Wide Open Eats

How to Plant Rainbow Corn in Your Garden

There's nothing better than biting into a juicy ear of corn. It's sweet and crunchy and a great way to kick off summer. I especially love to grill my corn cobs and slather them in butter right after they come off the grill. With six different corn varieties, it turns out there are plenty of uses for corn besides serving it as a side dish- corn syrup, cornmeal, corn starch, even these colorful unicorn grits.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: How to start your garden this spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is the perfect time to try your hand at gardening! Skip Richter, Brazos County horticulturist, has four steps to help your new plants succeed. First, you need sunlight. Richter says if something grows roots or fruit, it takes even more sun! If you eat the leaves of the crop it can handle more shade.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

How can you make your garden soil healthy?

Healthy soil is teeming with living organisms, and we can grow healthy soil just like we grow healthy plants. During a free webinar May 26, Daily Acts will show you how to nurture healthy, spongy soil that supports vibrant plant life and stores more water. Soil that is capable of...
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow zinnias – brighten up your garden with these summer flowers

Thinking about how to grow zinnias? We're here to help. Growing zinnias is an easy way to add beauty and color to your flower beds. Closely related to the sunflower and part of the daisy family, this beautiful bloom is native to the dry grasslands of the Southwestern states and Mexico. Not only is it a firm favorite in our flower beds but its also loved by wildlife including bees, butterflies and ladybirds.
GardeningAccuWeather

How to tackle your overgrown garden and lawn this summer

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. Rolling over to turn off your alarm on a weekend morning and opening the window to the smell of your neighbor's freshly-cut grass and the sight of sprinklers scattering droplets over the newly-planted sunflowers bed is the wake-up call of warmer weather.
Gardeningthechronicle-online.com

Dandelions don’t deserve such a poor reputation

Dandelions have been given a bad name by gardeners who wish for a perfect lawn. But they are not the invasive weed most people believe them to be. They are a perennial herb, introduced to Canada and United States by Europeans. The settlers brought dandelions with them because they used the plant as a medicine and food crop.
Gardeninggoodhousekeeping.com

The 8 Best Gardening Subscription Boxes That Send Seeds and Plants Straight to Your Door

We've rounded up the best gardening subscription boxes, keeping in mind different budgets, skill levels and garden types. You'll find subscription boxes suited to outdoor vegetables, flower and herb gardens, as well as houseplant-only options for apartment dwellers without a suitable patio space or lawn. You have two main options: Grow plants from seed or let online plant services like The Sill, Leaf & Clay and Horti ship pre-potted greenery, so you can bask in their beauty from day one. Lucky for you, all of the subscription boxes on this list come with care instructions and helpful tips to guide you on the exciting new gardening journey ahead. (All of these ideas also make a great gift for the gardener in your life, just sayin'.)
KidsPosted by
The Independent

9 best gardening kits for kids that encourage them to be outside

We live in a world that is increasingly dominated by technology. Our devices have, in so many ways, made our lives quicker, easier and even in some cases, safer.But too much screen time can have a negative impact on our mental and physical health – think poor sleep habits, anxiety and low self-esteem.Putting down devices and being around nature is one of the best ways for any of us to offset our global technology addiction – and a brilliant thing to foster in our children.The benefits of gardening for children are many. Aside from all the fresh air, it not...
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningPosted by
newschain

5 easy seeds to grow as a family

Short of stuff to do during the upcoming half term? Or looking for inspiration to do your bit for Children’s Gardening Week (May 29-June 6)? Well, there’s still time to encourage kids to grow a few easy seeds. “With the days warming up, half term is the perfect time for...
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...