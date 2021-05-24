How Does Your Garden Grow: True or False Saliva Transforms Seeds

We've rounded up the best gardening subscription boxes, keeping in mind different budgets, skill levels and garden types. You'll find subscription boxes suited to outdoor vegetables, flower and herb gardens, as well as houseplant-only options for apartment dwellers without a suitable patio space or lawn. You have two main options: Grow plants from seed or let online plant services like The Sill, Leaf & Clay and Horti ship pre-potted greenery, so you can bask in their beauty from day one. Lucky for you, all of the subscription boxes on this list come with care instructions and helpful tips to guide you on the exciting new gardening journey ahead. (All of these ideas also make a great gift for the gardener in your life, just sayin'.)