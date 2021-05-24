Shirley Hall

(Saylor Township, IA) -- Polk County emergency responders were able to rescue a worker overcome by fumes at a packaging manufacturing plant Wednesday morning. Crews were sent to Amco at about 8:10 a-m to help a worker who had passed out. A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the 40-year-old man was pulled from the pit and was breathing. A two-block section of Aurora Avenue in Saylor Township was closed to traffic while the rescue was completed. The man’s name hasn’t been released.