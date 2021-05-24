newsbreak-logo
Tama, IA

Shirley Hall

tamatoledonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Hall, 89, of Windsor Heights, IA formerly of Tama, IA passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at her daughters residence under the care of UnityPoint Hospice – Des Moines. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown, IA. Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

