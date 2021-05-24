Shirley Hall
Shirley Hall, 89, of Windsor Heights, IA formerly of Tama, IA passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at her daughters residence under the care of UnityPoint Hospice – Des Moines. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown, IA. Anderson Funeral Homes of Marshalltown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.www.tamatoledonews.com