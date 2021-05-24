newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO-Beverly Elaine Zimmerman, 98, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Christ United Methodist Church in Toledo with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Interment will follow at the Dysart Cemetery in Dysart. Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 1-2 PM at Christ United Methodist Church prior to the service. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com.

