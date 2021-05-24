newsbreak-logo
Megadeth fire bassist Devid Ellefson in wake of scandal

lambgoat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after the private conversations and explicit video of Megadeth bassist and co-founder David Ellefson leaked online, Ellefson is now officially out of the band. Megadeth leader Davie Mustaine issued the following statement today:. "We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and...

lambgoat.com
David Ellefson
Musictheprp.com

Megadeth Issue Statement On David Ellefson: “It Is Important That All Voices Be Heard Clearly And Respectfully”

Megadeth have issued an official statement in regards to the sexually explicit footage which emerged online this past weekend of their bassist David Ellefson. While the footage, which related to him pleasuring himself in video chats online, was released alongside allegations that he had been participating with an underage individual, Ellefson has since denied those allegations.
Celebrities97rockonline.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
MusicPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Megadeth Part Ways With David Ellefson, Release Statement

Megadeth publicly ended their working relationship with longtime bassist David Ellefson in a statement on Monday (May 24), two weeks after controversy erupted over Ellefson's apparent involvement in a sex scandal that prompted him to deny he allegedly "groomed" a girl online while she was still underage. "We are informing...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Explains Leaked Graphic Exchanges: ‘Taken Out of Context’

Original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is denying grooming accusations after graphic exchanges with an apparently underage girl leaked. "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," Ellefson said in an earlier Instagram post before switching his account to private mode. "While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible. As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family."
Rock Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson out of the band following leaked videos

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is no longer in the band. Frontman Dave Mustaine tweeted Monday afternoon that Ellefson “is no longer playing with Megadeth” and that they are “officially parting ways with him.”. “We do not take this decision lightly,” the statement reads. The announcement comes a few weeks after...
Celebritiesmetalcastle.net

New Photos Leaked on Megadeth’s David Ellefson’s Pedophile Accusations

As you know, the bassist of the heavy metal band Megadeth, David Ellefson, accused of being a pedophile and has been facing with bad words that might be changed his career. Recently on Instagram, an Instagram user @woahworst has been updated his account to leak the unforgettable moments of the bassist David Ellefson which might be surprised rock and Megadeth fans.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Megadeth Fires David Ellefson, The Queensrÿche Feud Heats Up, and More Stories You May Have Missed This Week

The MetalSucks Playlist — Week of May 22 – May 28, 2021. Did you miss some of this week’s top stories in the world of metal? Catch up below:. David Ellefson was fired from Megadeth amidst his ongoing sex scandal. He says he’s taking legal action against the person who leaked his private video. In the meantime, here are 13 bassists who could take his place.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Headbangers Brawl: Who will replace David Ellefson on upcoming Megadeth tour?

Yesterday (24th), Dave Mustaine announced David Ellefson is no longer with Megadeth due to the controversy surrounding the bassist on the leaked videos and message exchanges between him and a woman other than his wife. With the group planning to embark on one of the biggest summer tours since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this leads to the ultimate question: who will be Ellefson’s replacement?
Celebritiesklbjfm.com

David Ellefson to sue for defamation over leaked videos which forced his firing from Megadeth

David Ellefson, the former Megadeth bassist, is looking to file a lawsuit against the individual who uploaded explicit videos of him online. Earlier this month, leaked footage of what Ellefson called “personal conversations and interactions” were posted on Twitter by an anonymous user. The bassist has repeatedly denied suggestions that he had ‘groomed’ an underage fan, but admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” had taken place, which he claimed were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.” The woman involved also came forward to deny the suggestion that she was underage at the time the video calls took place, to say that she initiated their online interactions, and also to deny that she was ‘groomed‘ by Ellefson. “I was always a consenting adult,” she stated. “Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”
