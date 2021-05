A Vancouver developer with a history of building apartments in the Tri-Cities is raising its profile with an ambitious project in the Columbia Center Boulevard corridor. Carmen Villarma and her husband, Dennis Pavlina, have begun work on The Resort at Hansen Park, a $50 million mixed-use development that will offer three different types of rental homes plus 21,000 square feet of office space on a nine-acre parcel at the corner of West 10th Avenue and Columbia Center in Kennewick.