Sunscreens Picky People Love

Laboratoire Dr Renaud, a premium skincare, makeup, and hair brand that offers 100% Canadian products, has announced the release of its loose powder sunscreen. Ideal for those with oiler skin types who struggle to protect their skin in the sun without clogging their pores or ruining their makeup, the powder sunscreen is designed to mattify and shield the skin from UV rays at the same time. As the product can be applied over bare skin and on top of makeup, it's also well-suited to those just looking for some added protection on sunny days. The product is made with powerful antioxidants and flavonoids extracted from jasmine, making for a versatile formula that's designed with even the most sensitive of skin types in mind.