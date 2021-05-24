newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Move over porridge: Oat milk is whipping up an international frenzy and Canada is lapping it up

By Jake Edmiston
thepost.on.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace Espresso’s weekly order of oat milk is starting to rival what it receives in cow’s milk. The small chain of coffee shops in downtown Toronto brings in as many as 21 cases — 252 litres — of oat milk per week. That’s far more than any other milk substitute and about half the company’s weekly supply of whole milk.

www.thepost.on.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oat Milk#Dairy Milk#Milk Substitute#Cow Milk#Food Drink#Soy Milk#Food Grains#Iced Coffee#Coffee Shops#Euromonitor International#Oatly Group Ab#Prairies#Porridge#Oat Flat Whites#Oat Cappuccinos#Growing Almonds#Nuts#Vegan#Hemp#Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Numilk is Bringing Plant-Based Milk to Your Home and Cafe

Plant-based milks are becoming a popular alternative to dairy-based options both for health reasons and environmental concerns; producing dairy milk results in three times more gas emissions than plant-based alternatives and requires nine times more land. Coconut, almond, soy, and oat are among the most common plant-based milks but there are other varieties available from hemp, pea, cashew, quinoa, macadamia, rice, flax, and even hazelnut. Numilk is bringing the benefits of plant-based milks to your home and to your café. Initially, the company started with large kiosks in supermarkets that allowed customers to make their own milk. Now Numilk is bringing that convenience to the home. They’ve developed an appliance that produces plant-based milk from the pouches similar to a Nespresso machine. The pouches only contain organic, pure, whole food without any preservatives, processed, sweeteners, gums, or fillers and produces 16oz for the consumer version; the industrial version forcafés produces 32oz. Numilk is currently taking pre-orders starting at $149 with the retail price expected to be $299 at launch. The team recently appeared on Shark Tank and closed $2M in funding from Mark Cuban.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Rich Vegan Tahini Coffee Shake with Dark Chocolate

This luscious shake from the So Vegan in 5 cookbook has coffee in it, which basically makes it acceptable to eat for breakfast, right? We’re going to say yes. In a medium heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, add 3 tablespoons of chocolate and 2 tablespoons espresso, and stir to combine. Once chocolate has melted, use a spoon to smear mixture around inside of 2 serving glasses.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Navigator

Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

As shoppers increasingly incorporate more plants into their diets, Whole Foods Market predicts a summer season where plant-based foods and brands take center plate. Sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products – meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, condiments, and meals – had a breakout year in 2020​ growing 27% to $7bn in measured channels in the year to Dec. 27, 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Revamped Oat Milk Lineups

The Silk Oatmilk beverage range has been revamped by the brand to ensure a high-quality product for the consumer in search of a dairy alternative to use in their favorite meals and recipes. The range includes Original, 0g Sugar, Extra Creamy and Vanilla, which are all made using an improved formulation that includes oats naturally grown on the field. The oats are ground upon being harvested before being soaked and slow-cooked to help unlock the highest quality finally product that is then blended with filtered water, vitamins and minerals to boot.
Food & Drinksletseatcake.com

Pistachio Milk Is Here to Try and Steal Oat Milk’s Crown

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Just when you thought you’d seen all the nut milks, here comes Pistachio Milk. This, surprisingly not really greenish nut juice (there, we said it), is made from a blend of… you guess it Sherlock, pistachios.
Agriculturefreightwaves.com

Could oat milk take over the nondairy world? — The Stockout

Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To find out how Echo can simplify your transportation management, visit www.echo.com/cpg today.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Icelandic Provisions Is Launching a Vegan Skyr Yogurt Made with Oat Milk

In June, American dairy company Icelandic Provisions is launching its first vegan product, Oatmilk Skyr, at Whole Foods Markets nationwide before rolling out to other retailers this fall. Skyr is a traditional Icelandic cultured dairy product similar to Greek yogurt. Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr will be available in 5-ounce servings ($1.99) and 17.6-ounce multi-servings container ($5.99) with five flavor options: Mixed Berries, Vanilla Bean, Raspberry, Mango Passionfruit, and Cold Brew Coffee (made in partnership with family-run Icelandic coffee roaster Te & Kaffi).
MarketsPosted by
FOX26

Oat milk maker Oatly to raise $1.4 billion in public debut

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
EconomyValueWalk

Oatly Milks Demand For Dairy Free Drinks As Shares Soar On Listing

Oatly shares priced at $17, at the top end of expectations. The company is raising $1.4 billion through the listing. "Dairy free brand Oatly has milked $1.4 billion from its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Even though it priced shares at $17 at the top end of expectations, putting...
Marketsseattlepi.com

Oat milk maker Oatly to raise $1.4b in IPO

Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
Businessthehustle.co

IP-Oatly: The oat milk startup preps for a $10B public debut

Oatly’s cutesy bus stop and billboard ads declaring it “milk for humans” are everywhere. People hated CEO Toni Petersson’s odd Super Bowl 55 “wow, no cow” jingle, but it made for a great conversation starter. Now, the Swedish company is set to go public,. a valuation of $10B. Founded by...
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Oatly taking its vegan milk substitute public

Private equity has a place at the table, and so do Oprah and Jay-Z. Food giants such as Nestlé are scrambling to get a foot in the door. There are implications for the climate. There are even geopolitical rumblings. The unlikely focus of this excitement is Oatly, producer of a...
Industrytheinfatuation.com

The Absolute Best Oat Milks, From An Obsessive

From cult-favorite Oatly to a surprisingly good Costco pick. As part of my lifelong quest to live more sustainably, I prefer a non-dairy milk alternative. While I’m a proud omnivore, I do recognize that the cows producing dairy milk also produce tons of carbon emissions and contribute to climate change. Being that I only used it for lightening coffee or baking, an alternative that doesn’t quite taste like the original stuff wasn’t a big deal.
MarketsGreenwichTime

Holy Oatly! Oat Milk Company's IPO Raises $1.4 Billion

Oatly went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday, capitalizing on surging worldwide demand for its products. Shares were initially priced at $17, putting the company’s valuation near $10 billion. The stock rose to $21 once trading began, a 24% increase, and the Malmo, Sweden based company predicts more jumps ahead.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Oat Milk-Based Ice Creams

Bakin Robbins' newest vegan option is an oat milk-based ice cream. The ice cream company decided to expand its menu to accommodate vegan dietary needs in its 2,500 United States locations. This non-dairy option comes just in time for the hot summer weather. In a press release, Shannon Blakely, VP...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Oatly’s IPO milks demand for dairy alternatives

OTLY OATLY GROUP 20.20 -1.92 -8.68%. The Swedish company that uses oat milk instead of dairy in coffee creamers, yogurt and ice cream, has taken the dairy aisle by storm with splashy ads, star-powered backers like Oprah Winfrey and mainstream chains like Starbucks adding it to menus. And it came in even hotter this week with its U.S. initial public offering.
Drinksourdavie.com

Bless Your Spoon: Lemonade, fruity drinks help quench thirst

One of my favorite childhood memories was setting up lemonade stands in our driveway on hot summer days. I mixed instant powdered lemonade with cold water in a pitcher and poured the drinks into small paper cups. Neighbors pulled their cars off-road and meandered over, making polite comments while dropping a few coins in an old cigar box. If a customer paid more than was due – a value-added, store-bought, boxed chocolate chip cookie was added to their order.