The summer semester at San Juan College will begin with all staff returning to work on-site at their respective locations, Monday, May 17. “We know our students want to be back on campus - with faculty, with student support, with their friends and classmates,” says Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass, President of San Juan College. “While we’ve worked hard to provide the best services possible in a remote manner throughout the pandemic, having all employees back on campus will help to ensure we provide flexibility with in-person, online and hybrid learning, as well as deliver the high level of service that our students and community deserve.”