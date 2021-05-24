Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Philanthropist Gives $1,000 To Every Graduate Of Mass. Community College

Posted by 
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 25 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Massachusetts-based philanthropist provided generous gifts to recent graduates of a local community college. Hale said he hoped the graduates would pass their gift on to others amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re going to give each of you $1,000 cash, right now,” Hale told the ceremony of more than...

kiss957.iheart.com
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
271
Followers
186
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Quincy, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut College#Philanthropist#Charity#Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Harvard, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Harvard bound Verda Tetteh asks that school give $40,000 scholarship to community college student instead

A high school senior headed to Harvard asked that her school give the $40,000 college scholarship it had awarded her to someone going to a community college instead. At the graduation ceremony at Fitchburg High School on Friday, Verda Tetteh returned to the stage to ask that the school give its General Excellence Award scholarship to another student or students going to a community college.
AdvocacyTyler Morning Telegraph

Give Well: Community Homecomings

There is a quiet community homecoming tradition across East Texas which peaks in activity in the late spring and early summer. The warm spring weather invites many rural East Texans to hold their annual community cemetery clean up and business meeting. It’s been a tradition in my family for as long as I can remember. My first recollection of caring for a rural cemetery was hauling buckets of water to Fenton Cemetery with my grandfather. Thissmall cemetery is located off a county road in the middle of a pine thicket, with noaccess to water. In order to keep the family plots from turning brown from the summer heat, my grandfather would line the bed of his pickup with five-gallon buckets of water and make a slow drive from his home to the cemetery about two miles away. It was there in that quiet rural cemetery that I learned about the uncle I never knew. He was the firstborn son of my grandparents. I had never heard his name spoken until I helped my grandfather tend to his grave. His marker read simply, “Kirk, Jr. Sitton May 17, 1927 — At Rest”
Educationinforisktoday.com

Kingsborough Community College

Kingsborough Community College was early in its cloud journey, and developing a multi-layered cybersecurity approach to its primarily on-prem infrastructure. To secure access to cloud solutions for students, faculty, and staff, IT needed to add single sign-on to its toolkit.
Charitiesphillygoes2college.org

$1,000 Impact on the Community Scholarship Due 6/30

Apply here by June 30th for the Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C. $1,000 Impact on the Community Scholarship. The scholarship recognize someone who has devoted their time to improving someone else’s life in their community. If you’ve made a positive impact on your community, we’d like to hear your story. We believe there are many ways to make an impact, because even the smallest actions can make a difference. Whether that is starting a community garden, volunteering at an animal shelter, helping kids with their homework or donating supplies to a homeless shelter.
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Early college the right place for these graduates

Once a Phoenix, always a Phoenix. Another class of students graduated from Davie County Early College High School last month, taking with them the knowledge and confidence they had learned. “Without this community that is the Early College, I would not be the person I am today,” said Annie Banks,...
Collegespilot.com

These Graduates Are Heading Off to College In Uniform

Even though they’ve just graduated from high school, a select few among the Class of 2021 have already charted a course beyond the next four years in college. Their aspirations include aviation, engineering and medicine, but they have one thing in common: they’ve decided that they’ll be in the best position to pursue those dreams as officers in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Umpqua, ORNRToday.com

Umpqua Community College's car-mencement provides some fun for graduates

WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College celebrated graduation for the second consecutive year with a car-mencement ceremony, a drive-thru style event, with games, decorations and entertainment along the way. "Graduates, like those who came before you, you have worked hard, invested significant time and money, consumed large volumes of coffee and...
Charitiescivicnebraska.org

Hooray for community giving days

‘Tis the season of community giving days, and for that, I say, hooray!. If you have spent even a small amount of time on any form of media (social or otherwise) in the past few weeks, you have probably seen or heard about this critical community engagement and development strategy.
Collegesharfordcountyliving.com

Harford Community College Holds Pinning Ceremony for Spring Nursing Graduates

The spring 2021 Nursing Class Pinning Ceremony for Harford Community College’s 65 associate degree nursing graduates was held on June 9 in the APGFCU Arena at HCC. The College live streamed the in-person event and included virtual participants as well. The event was hosted by the College’s Division of Nursing...
Collegesledger.news

College Graduations and Honors

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Bedford, MAWicked Local

Middlesex Community College News

MCC gardeners harvest strawberries to donate to food pantry. Middlesex Community College is once again opening its Bedford campus community garden to gardeners from the broader Bedford community. Members of the college and surrounding community visited the Bedford campus June 7 to harvest strawberries that have been growing in the garden, and which will be donated to the college’s food bank.
Tillamook, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

‘Tune In’ To Join Tillamook Bay Community College Graduation June 18

Tillamook Bay Community College is hosting a graduation ceremony for its 2020 and 2021 graduates on June 18th, and the community is invited to “tune in” and listen to the ceremony via their radios. Community members can listen live on either 105.5 FM for an English broadcast or 94.3 FM for a Spanish broadcast. Commencement will begin at 5:30 p.m. TBCC will also stream the event live to their Facebook page.
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Entering into Community College Leadership

Community colleges fill a unique role within the educational landscape today. With more than 940 public community colleges in the U.S., the demand for leaders who understand how to help them succeed is high. If you’re interested in entering community college leadership roles, here’s what you need to know to create a meaningful career in the field.
CollegesSmoky Mountain News

Community colleges deserve support

As North Carolina faces an economic crisis amidst a pandemic, our community colleges will be key to recovery efforts. North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to our 58 community colleges to train and retrain our state’s workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To do that, our colleges need to be able to retain and recruit the best faculty and staff who can provide the training our students and businesses need to be successful.
EducationSFGate

Michigan Connections Academy Hosts Virtual Graduation for the Class of 2021

Leading Online School of More than 10 Years Prepares Students for College and Career. More than 101 students from Michigan Connections Academy, a tuition free, online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, recently took part in a virtual graduation ceremony, celebrating the transition into the next phase of their lives. While graduates were unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing pandemic, school administrators, teachers and family members cheered on the graduates during the digital commencement.
Mahoning County, OHAlliance Review

Two area graduates net $1,000 scholarships

Two area students were awarded scholarships from a fund managed by the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio. Aebigayle D’Ostroph from Sebring Local Schools and Alaya Kiser from West Branch Local Schools were among 22 Mahoning County students to receive $1,000 J.L. Francis Scholarships. The scholarship honors Jeffery Francis, a...