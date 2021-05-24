Philanthropist Gives $1,000 To Every Graduate Of Mass. Community College

There is a quiet community homecoming tradition across East Texas which peaks in activity in the late spring and early summer. The warm spring weather invites many rural East Texans to hold their annual community cemetery clean up and business meeting. It’s been a tradition in my family for as long as I can remember. My first recollection of caring for a rural cemetery was hauling buckets of water to Fenton Cemetery with my grandfather. Thissmall cemetery is located off a county road in the middle of a pine thicket, with noaccess to water. In order to keep the family plots from turning brown from the summer heat, my grandfather would line the bed of his pickup with five-gallon buckets of water and make a slow drive from his home to the cemetery about two miles away. It was there in that quiet rural cemetery that I learned about the uncle I never knew. He was the firstborn son of my grandparents. I had never heard his name spoken until I helped my grandfather tend to his grave. His marker read simply, “Kirk, Jr. Sitton May 17, 1927 — At Rest”