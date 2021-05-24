So Much to Share
After a week of study leave, I have lots of insights but I’m too tired to share them today. Abraham Joshua Heschell explains the gist of my thinking:. “When faith is completely replaced by creed, worship by discipline, love by habit; when the crisis of today is ignored because of the splendor of the past; when faith becomes an heirloom rather than a living fountain; when religion speaks only in the name of authority rather than with the voice of compassion—its message becomes meaningless.”achurchforstarvingartists.blog