newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

So Much to Share

achurchforstarvingartists.blog
 3 days ago

After a week of study leave, I have lots of insights but I’m too tired to share them today. Abraham Joshua Heschell explains the gist of my thinking:. “When faith is completely replaced by creed, worship by discipline, love by habit; when the crisis of today is ignored because of the splendor of the past; when faith becomes an heirloom rather than a living fountain; when religion speaks only in the name of authority rather than with the voice of compassion—its message becomes meaningless.”

achurchforstarvingartists.blog
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heschel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Covid#Love#Faith#Compassion#God#Today#Worship#Judaism#Message#Study Leave#Creed#Habit#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Religious freedom essential to achieving peace in the Holy Land

Last week, I was installed as the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem. On my first day in this new job, I did not expect my main concern to be whether my family got home safely. My family had travelled from my hometown in Galilee to St. George’s Cathedral in Jerusalem for the service. As anyone who has opened a newspaper could have guessed, the backdrop for this celebration was the worst intercommunal violence in a generation.
Religiondicksonpost.com

Living Godly in an ungodly world

“Yes, and those who decide to please Christ Jesus by living godly lives will suffer at the hands of those who hate him.” (2 Timothy 3:12) The greatest challenge for the believer is living a godly life in an ungodly world. Daily we find ourselves struggling against bad attitudes and foul language. One is often tempted to speak up and ask, “May I buy you a dictionary or thesaurus to enhance your vocabulary?”
ReligionPride Publishing

Expressions of faithDo you remember?

“Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve Him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom you will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you live: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” Joshua 24:1-33.
Mental HealthRegister Citizen

'Just Be Yourself.' Okay, But What Does That Mean Exactly?

“There is but one cause of human failure. And that is man’s lack of faith in his true Self.” — William James. The concept of “the true Self” has been present in psychology, philosophy, religion, and mysticism for a long time. The current research studies also show a connection between the true Self and the experience of meaning in life, the opposite of despair.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

When Your Child Asks To Go to Church

I grew up in a fundamentalist home, where the Bible was read in the most literal ways. I left — ran away, in fact — from that home very young, and some years later, when I had my own children, I decided that I would raise them to be kindly humans, rooted in knowledge and thoughtfulness. I would not submit them to religious belief with its suffocating hold; it all seemed quite straightforward to me.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Do We Know When We Are Being "Real"?

We often shove aside angry feelings in an attempt to be loving or kind, which may not be genuine. Love and kindness are not the same as obligation. Genuineness is empowering, allowing us to sit with our feelings without judgment or minimizing. The advice we are getting right now from...
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Book of Job Say About Suffering?

Questions about suffering often come up during times of tragedy and grief. When we are distressed, we want to know that our suffering matters to God. We also want to know that God cares about the pain we’re experiencing. When we are suffering, we wonder how God relates to our pain as well. How does God respond to suffering? The best place to go for the answer is scripture.
Religionthepampanews.com

What to do in these times

The Apostle Paul under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit foretells what things will be like before the Lord Jesus returns. Look at 2 Timothy 3:1-4, “This know also that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, coveters, boasters, proud, blasphemous, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, incontinent (no self-control), fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God.”
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

God does not sleep

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. Have you ever gone to sleep somewhere you shouldn’t have? It might have been at a church service, driving a car, or talking on the phone. This and many other scenarios can and will happen to us at some time or another.
Religionjewishlink.news

The Blessing of Love

I confess to a thrill every time I read these words:. Tell Aaron and his sons, “This is how you are to bless the Israelites. Say to them:. ‘May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord turn His face toward you and grant you peace.’”
Religionthetablet.org

Awaiting My Time to Serve God’s Children

As I wait to be ordained a priest of Jesus Christ in two weeks, I cannot help but feel in awe of how the Lord is preparing me to receive the grace of being ordained. By being ordained to serve all of God’s children, I hope to offer many people the opportunity to encounter the unrelenting love of Jesus and his unbounded mercy.
Religionlakeorionreview.com

We plan, God laughs…

You’ve heard it before and most likely lived it once or twice: we plan, God laughs. It’s just a saying, but it sure can ring true! When it’s in your life, you find yourself changing your thoughts from something you think would be very grand, to accepting what life gives you.
Societyftc.co

Manners for Social Media in Polarized Times

1. Describing others with demeaning epithets is arrogant and unbecoming. Let’s run as far from it as we possibly can. Calling a person “stupid,” or “an idiot,” for instance, tells us more about our character than theirs. 2. Making uninvited humorous comments about physical characteristics of others is childish at...
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Beginning the Psalms in prayers

Today the Psalm Response in many churches will be the opening Psalm of the Bible. Psalm 1. More than just the first in a series of 150 psalms, the first Psalm serves as an introduction and explanation of the entire book. In rich imagery it contrasts the difference between living in God’s blessing and a life lived without God’s blessing. While introducing the entire book of Psalms to the reader, it also places the whole nature of the book—not to mention the message of the entire Bible—into powerful and beautiful theological perspective.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Elder Renlund Offers Missionaries 14 Principles on Receiving Personal Revelation

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Drawing from personal experiences, scriptures and teachings from past and present Church leaders, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared 14 principles on personal revelation in a Thursday, May 27, online devotional — principles that can help missionaries to feel and recognize the Spirit.
Kidsachsstinger.com

Generation Z: Morally Attentive, or Too Sensitive?

People, mostly in America, have gotten very sensitive throughout the years, and seem to get offended by many things–even going as far as to ruin people’s lives due to them doing something they did not even know could be offensive. Teenagers belonging to Generation-Z have grown to possess very sensitive...
ReligionThought Catalog

The Truth Is, Maybe The Things We Think We Want Are Wrong For Us

We think that when we decide what we want, we are looking at our lives with the clarity and precision of a 400x microscope. A microscope with infinite God-like wisdom that can not only see the core of us, but can tell us with infallible knowledge how to get from where we are to where we need to go.
Religionmytrimblenews.com

Holiness soley, wholey by the grace of our Lord God

This morning I randomly decided that today would be a holy day, although I didn’t have a clue how I would pull it off. The early Puritans believed that holiness was found in the everydayness of life, from the warmth of the sun on one’s face to “the tender rain that causes me to think of the gospel showers that water my soul,” as it says in “The Valley of Vision,” a collection of Puritan prayers.