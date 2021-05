It was around 6:40 a.m. Saturday when Antwainese Square, out for an early morning jog, first spotted what she thought was a dog lying in the street of her Dallas neighborhood. As she got closer, however, Square saw small arms and legs and realized it was something much more horrific: the body of a 4-year-old boy. His face and upper torso were drenched in blood, and he was shirtless and barefoot.