The Nevada baseball team earned its 11th consecutive Mountain West win on Sunday after downing Fresno State, 3-1, to take the three game series. The Wolf Pack (21-17, 18-9 MW) has won 11 out of its last 12 games overall and 11 in a row in league play, including three consecutive series sweeps. After jumping into the top spot in the conference standings yesterday, today’s victory increases Nevada’s lead, although with an off weekend approaching the team will need to wait until the final weekend of May to potentially clinch the regular season championship.