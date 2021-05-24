newsbreak-logo
Texas State

HPHS Ranked Among Top 50 Texas High Schools By U.S. News

By Rachel Snyder
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

Highland Park High School was ranked among the top 250 high schools in the country and top 50 in the state out of more than 1,000 Texas high schools, according to a recent Best U.S. School rankings list conducted by U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News Best High...

