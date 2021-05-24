newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

In Historic Move, USDA to Begin Loan Payments to Socially Disadvantaged Borrowers under American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005

farms.com
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) today published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) (PDF, 242 KB) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early next week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.

www.farms.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Federal Loans#Direct Loans#Equity Loan#Federal Funding#Historic Move#Begin Loan Payments#Nofa#The Federal Register#Usda Fsa#The Farm Loan Programs#Fsfl#Keepseagle#Arpa#An Equity Commission#Flp#Eligible Borrowers#Usda Programs#Usda Programming#Historic Debt Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Agriculturewlrn.org

$4 Billion In Debt Relief Is Coming To Socially Disadvantaged Farmers, Ranchers

In March, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. Included is the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. It provides $4 billion in debt forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who’ve taken out Farm Service Agency loans. Latresia Wilson is Vice President and Co-Founder of the Florida Chapter of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association (BFAA). She says farmers are excited about the debt forgiveness.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Announces Plan for Black farmer payments

(NAFB) – The USDA says it plans to make debt relief available to Black farmers. The announcement came one day before Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack participated in a roundtable discussion with Black farmers in Georgia. A spokesman says Vilsack will be traveling to other states to discuss the plan in the weeks ahead. Late last week, the Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability for loan payments for eligible borrowers who have qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan.
Agricultureiowa.media

USDA announces debt relief plan for American farmers

The US Department of Agriculture announced its plan of debt relief for some farmers. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says they are publishing the first notice of funding availability for loan payments for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan makes it possible to get debt relief in June as part of...
AgricultureFOXBusiness

USDA to start debt forgiveness for Black farmers in June

The Department of Agriculture will begin making loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June as part of President Biden's sweeping coronavirus relief plan. About $4 billion of the American Rescue Plant was set aside for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous farmers to address years of systemic racism and...
AgriculturePosted by
Audacy

USDA to begin paying off loans of minority farmers in June

Minority farmers who for decades have faced systemic discrimination will begin to receive debt relief beginning in early June. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack calls it one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced Friday it has published the first notice of funding availability under the American Rescue Plan Act for borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans. A subsequent notice for farmers with government-guaranteed loans held by private lenders will be published within 120 days.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Citing Move as Historic, USDA Says Socially Disadvantaged Farmers Will Start Seeing FSA Debt Relief

OMAHA (DTN) -- USDA on Friday announced it will start paying off up to $4 billion in debt for minority farmers with notices going out to farmers about their payment relief. USDA officials started the process of debt relief for just under 16,000 borrowers by sending them notices that USDA will be making payments on Farm Service Agency direct loans. Direct loans account for about 85% of all loans USDA will be paying off.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

USDA Prepares to Forgive Loans to Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

Farmers of color are one step closer to debt relief. The USDA Farm Service Agency published its first notice of funding availability for the project on May 21, and the agency plans to begin paying off loans in June. The $4 billion forgiveness of certain types of federal ag loans...
Agriculturewylr.net

American Rescue Plan includes provisions for agriculture

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, House Resolution 1319, is a piece of legislation passed with the goal to realign the economy, send children back to school, make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all and provide poverty assistance. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the bill also provides...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

NPPC: Federal Judge Ruling Disastrous for Small U.S. Hog Farmers

(NAFB) – Left unchallenged, a recent federal district court ruling will result in a 2.5 percent loss in pork packing plant capacity nationwide, according to the National Pork Producers Council. NPPC says the ruling would reduce income by more than $80 million for small U.S. hog farmers. NPPC is urging...
Minoritiescommunityvoiceks.com

BLACK AMERICAN BORROWERS OBTAIN OVER $14 BILLION IN PPP LOANS, WHILE OTHERS MISS OUT AS FUNDING UNEXPECTEDLY ENDS

Black or African American borrowers this year got over $14 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Under that category, 714,501 loans worth around $14.1 billion were approved as of May 16, U.S. Small Business Administration data show. Asian borrowers garnered 148,406 loans valued at $7 billion. The take for American Indian or Alaska natives was 52,969 loans worth around $2.4 billion.
New Orleans, LAKSLA

$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In June, the USDA will clear all FSA loan debts for minority farmers and ranchers. The $4 billion program is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. “The fact that they are recognizing the issues and the challenges African American farmers, first-time...
U.S. Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Bill Dawson: The importance of the American Rescue Plan Act

The American Rescue Plan Act 2021 was signed into law on March 11, and provides for $1.9 trillion in funds for pandemic relief. It can be broken down into three categories:. One part provides $150 million for maternal, infant and an early childhood home visiting program. A second program provides...
EconomyJournal & Sunday Journal

American Rescue Plan is right for W.Va.

As a Certified Public Accountant in public practice, I’m fortunate to have clients in a wide range of businesses, from hotels & restaurants to dentists & veterinarians to contractors & realtors and just about everything in between. Together we have seen many economic ups and downs over the past fourteen years, but nothing like what we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020.
Congress & Courtsmedia-alliance.org

Senate Bill Aims to Protect Americans From Utility Shutoffs, Mounting Debt Crisis

Contact:Jean Su, Center for Biological Diversity, (415) 770-3187, jsu@biologicaldiversity.org. Dana Floberg, Free Press Action, (202) 265-1490, dfloberg@freepress.net. Taylor Billings, Corporate Accountability, (504) 621-6487, tbillings@corporateaccountability.org. Rianna Eckel, Food & Water Watch, (978) 835-6230, reckel@fwwatch.org. Senate Bill Aims to Protect Americans From Utility Shutoffs, Mounting Debt Crisis. WASHINGTON— Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)...