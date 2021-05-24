USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

newsbreak-logo
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today published the 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry (PDF, 561 KB). The report represents an important step toward in President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad and shift towards a whole-of-department approach to climate solutions. The Order, signed January 27, states that, “America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”

Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) just released its quarterly agricultural trade forecast, and it is projecting fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Gillibrand seeks relief for New York dairy farmers

U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is calling for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture payments to dairy farmers to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of what she says may be corruption in milk pricing. “Over the last year, schools and restaurants closed and stopped making their...
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Is carbon the ‘crop’ of the future?

An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop – carbon. “There has been an increasing amount of discussion on how to...
Agricultureseafoodsource.com

Winners of giant USDA pollock, catfish buys announced

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly USD 20.9 million (EUR 17 million) in contracts as it continues to purchase Alaska pollock for use in federal food and nutrition assistance programs. Two suppliers nabbed the pollock contracts: Seattle, Washington-based Trident Seafood earned USD 15.1 million (EUR 12.4 million) worth...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA to Host Market Based Webinars for Livestock Producers

National Beef Month has been taking place through May, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using the month to roll out several market-based education tools for cattle and livestock producers. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Associate Deputy Administrator, Taylor Cox, says upcoming webinars will be held to help producers better understand and use AMS livestock mandatory reporting data.
AgricultureTheInterMountain.com

Pork group asks USDA to support faster speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group representing pork producers urged the federal government Tuesday to let them continue an effort to speed up the processing of pigs into bacon and ham despite a union’s claim that the increased volume endangers workers. The National Pork Producers Council, an industry trade...
Agriculturemaconhomepress.com

EPA Opens Application Period for Grants Dedicated to Sustainable Pest Control in Agriculture

(Lenexa, Kan., May 25, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for a $1 million dollar grant initiative through the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) that encourages smart, sensible, and sustainable pest control in agriculture. Through these grants, EPA will support projects that explore innovative practices, technologies, education, and non-regulatory solutions that adopt integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.
Agriculturetsln.com

Agriculture and Forestry Coalition Moves to Defend Gray Wolf Delisting

WASHINGTON (May 21, 2021) – This week, a coalition of agriculture and forestry groups — including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Forest Resources Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council — filed motions in court in defense of delisting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
Agriculturekiow.com

Crop Progress Report Issued

Persistent precipitation limited opportunities for farmers to plant corn or soybeans during the week ending May 23, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were just 2.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week. Where possible, field activities included planting and spraying. Topsoil moisture levels rated...
Temple, TXfishercountychronicle.com

USDA to Invest $15 Million in the Future of Conservation Through Innovation Grants Program

Temple, Texas, May 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and…
ruralradio.com

Sen. Marshall Calls on USDA to Release Details on Impact of Proposed Tax Increases

(Washington, D.C., May 25, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. and Republican members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry are calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates. The letter to Secretary Vilsack questions the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) analysis of President Joe Biden’s proposed changes in capital gains tax rates and the modification to stepped-up basis on America’s family farms and ranches.
AgricultureNorwalk Reflector

USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) (PDF, 242 KB) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the...
Agriculturekbhbradio.com

Learn about state, federal drought management, relief programs

FARGO, ND – Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on June 7 at 11 a.m. Central time.
AgricultureNewton Kansan

Large nonprofits, private and public lands can take advantage of new climate benefits offered by the USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency today announced an initiative to measure the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. The agency said this multi-year effort will enable the USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while increasing climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4 billion in relief for Black farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Helena, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Montana Farmers Encouraged to Participate in Wheat & Barley Varieties Survey

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the...
Agricultureocj.com

USDA announces new initiative to quantify climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts. This multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Advocates: Agriculture needs $200 billion increase for climate mitigation

Congress should provide $200 billion in new funding over a decade to reach the goal of “negative emission farming,” said 450 conservation, consumer, farm, and environmental groups in a letter on Tuesday. The increase would be the equivalent of all the funding in the 2018 farm bill for crop subsidies, land stewardship, crop insurance, research, and rural development.
Congress & CourtsHerald & Review

Phil-Borgic: Disaster looms for pork producers

Court Ruling Will Concentrate Market Power in Pork Sector. The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain.