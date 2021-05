Consumers’ mindset of ‘instant gratification’ has forced logistics providers to streamline its processes. With today’s technology, a few clicks or taps are all that separate us from anything and everything our hearts desire. But in reality, those new shoes or the bag of pet food are likely hundreds of miles away. How it gets from point A to point B is of little concern to the consumer. They just want it as soon as possible with very little sympathy towards third-party logistics providers and that means the pressure is on more than ever to deliver.