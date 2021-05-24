Blockchain, the Core of the CCP’s Digital Currency in Its Ambition for Global Hegemony

While several regions across the globe were seen rolling out revised laws in order to address the emerging crypto industry, Hong Kong was seen taking a different path. Previously, the Hong Kong government revealed that it wouldn’t ban crypto trading, but would limit it to “professional investors”. This law restricted the trading of digital assets to those whose portfolios consisted of a minimum of HK$8 million. Speaking about the same, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau [FSTB] of the city suggested that this change was “appropriate at least for the initial stage of the licensing regime.”