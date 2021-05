(Des Moines, IA) — A bill Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law early this morning (Thursday) bans mask mandates in all Iowa schools, cities and counties. Republican lawmakers passed the legislation late Wednesday night. House Speaker Pat Grassley delivered a copy of the bill to Reynolds in her statehouse office, as a cheering crowd surrounded her desk for the private event. Reynolds said in a statement, “the state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions.” Democratic Senator Joe Bolkom of Iowa City said “masks make sense right now for folks who are not vaccinated, and the majority of students in Iowa schools have not been doubly vaccinated.”