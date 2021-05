If you’d have told a Manchester City supporter on 4th May 1998 that one day their team would be in the Champions League final, they would have you committed on the spot. 4th May 1998 was the day after the day before. And the day before had been a bleak one for the blues as they had dropped into the third tier of English football for the first time in their history. Despite a 5-2 win at Stoke, results elsewhere meant City fell through the trapdoor.