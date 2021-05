I saw this question circulating throughout Twitter last night, and it got me thinking. This past weekend, May 21st, 22nd and 23rd, may have been the first weekend that you can make the argument that sports are, in a word, back. I don't want to use the term normal, because I don't think we're at 100% normality across all leagues. The NHL still has Canadien teams without fans, and the NBA and MLB still have teams in certain states at limited capacity. So, we're not quite complete, and may not be until the NFL kicks off in September.