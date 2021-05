Business View Magazine interviews Robert Long, Director of Economic Development for Chester County, South Carolina, for our focus on Growth in US Counties. Chester County, South Carolina has it all – the land, the infrastructure, and the geographic location needed for rapid growth. Located about halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia, South Carolina, all the amenities of a larger city are less than an hour away in two directions. However, Chester County has acres of undeveloped land ready for use, which sets it apart from its metropolitan neighbors.