Now that a ceasefire has been achieved between Hamas and Israel, it is important to draw some lessons from the conflict and decide how the next one can be prevented. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the two radical organizations that have been firing missiles intermittently at Israel for more than 19 years, are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the U.S. Department of State. They are funded, armed and trained by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hamas has served as Iran's most important Palestinian partner for over two decades.