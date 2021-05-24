Extra Extra: Robert Zimmerman Is 80, But Bob Dylan Is Forever Young

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFollow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Happy 80th birthday Robert Zimmerman! Celebrate Bob Dylan's very special day by reading pieces about his underappreciated comedic side, the greatest covers of his work, and other artists' favorite Dylan songs. And make sure to revisit Gothamist's classic list of every Dylan album ranked.

Related
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking May 22

Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School Graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Hibbing, MN.
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Tulsa, OKbrooklynvegan.com

Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

A museum devoted to the works of Bob Dylan is opening in Oklahoma next year. The Bob Dylan Center, located in Tulsa, OK's art district, near the Woody Guthrie Center, has set May 10, 2022 as its opening date. The three-story building, which features a 1965 image of Dylan donated by photographer Jerry Schatzberg on its facade, is being designed by architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by principal Alan Maskin. It will house over 10,000 pieces from the Bob Dylan Archive, a collection that New York Times reports was bought by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and University of Tulsa for $15-20 million in 2016.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Hibbing, MNminnesota93.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
MusicGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Forever young

He can’t sing well. He’s no Eric Clapton on the guitar. His harmonica playing, at least early on, was sometimes cringe-worthy. His lyrics can often be befuddling. Early gigs included playing piano for Bobby Vee and harmonica for Harry Belafonte. He famously walked out on Ed Sullivan early in his career, forbidden to play one of his “protest” songs. Still, he remains the most influential musical presence of the modern era.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Duluth, MN740thefan.com

Bob Dylan turns 80 Monday

DULUTH, MINN. (KFGO) – It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. The musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, is now honored around the world after more than 60 years as a pioneer of music. Fans are commemorating the milestone with music and poetry events across the country. The center...
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Bob Dylan at Eighty

Bob Dylan, the greatest songwriter of his era, turns eighty on Monday. A dominant presence for more than sixty years, Dylan has made an indelible mark on the history of rock and roll, in part by not treating age and longevity like most here-and-gone performers. The New Yorker has covered him from the start.
New York City, NYwhio.com

Photos: Bob Dylan through the years

1961 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1961: Bob Dylan wearing a motorcycle hat playing harmonica into a microphone in Columbia Recording Studio for a session in September 1961 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)
Visual Arthalcyongallery.com

Bob Dylan: 60 Years of Creating

In celebration of Bob Dylan's 80th birthday, Halcyon Gallery presents a world-exclusive display of new paintings by Dylan on view at 144-146 New Bond Street from 24th May 2021. Bob Dylan: 60 Years of Creating, explores the artist's unmatched achievements across creative media, from his first studio album release in...
MusicBrian Zahnd

Bob Dylan: A Tribute

That’s how it began. Early one morning when I was fifteen I woke to “Tangled Up In Blue” on the radio. At that time my music obsessions were rock bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, ZZ Top; I wasn’t into singer-songwriter music — it wasn’t heavy enough for me. I was only vaguely aware of Bob Dylan; I knew “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Lay Lady Lay.” That was about it. But as I listened to the song in a half-dream state I was mesmerized by the meter and effortless rhymes of Dylan’s poetry.
MusicSidney Herald

Bob Dylan can't be 80

I woke up this morning and Bob Dylan was 80. Eighty! Although he was kicking around Fargo when I was just a toddler, Bob Dylan getting older makes me feel old. Another one of my childhood heroes, Brooks Robinson, the greatest third baseman ever, turned 84 this month. I still remember watching him make impossible plays on a 26” black and white Zenith with my father during the World Series. Lord, I saw Barry Larkin play in the minors for the Denver Bears and he’s been in the Baseball Hall of Fame for nearly a decade! Somehow we don’t expect our heroes to age. But they can be timeless.
Celebritiesthrasherswheat.org

Bob Dylan @ 80 + A Fascinating Saga: Bob Dylan and Neil Young

"Will The Circle Be Unbroken" - A Tribute to Elliot Roberts. REVIEW: Neil Young Bob Dylan - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, Ireland - 14 July 2019. COMMENTARY + ANALYSIS: Bob Dylan and Neil Young: Tangled Up in Blue and Out of The Black. Today is Bob Dylan's 80th birthday so Happy...