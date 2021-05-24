Extra Extra: Robert Zimmerman Is 80, But Bob Dylan Is Forever Young
Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. Happy 80th birthday Robert Zimmerman! Celebrate Bob Dylan's very special day by reading pieces about his underappreciated comedic side, the greatest covers of his work, and other artists' favorite Dylan songs. And make sure to revisit Gothamist's classic list of every Dylan album ranked.gothamist.com