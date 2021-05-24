newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

By Andrew Roush
tcea.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, a time dedicated to reflecting on the history and contributions of Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) backgrounds. A joint project of a number of federal agencies, it can be a great starting point for discussing the realities of life in America for this broad category of Americans.

blog.tcea.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#National Museum#American Art#Smithsonian Institution#Pacific American#The Library Of Congress#National Gallery Of Art#National Park Service#Teachervision#Asian American#Weekly#Japanese Americans#Indigenous Australian#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Imagination Soup#Technotes#Reading Rockets#Southern California Pbs#Aapi Heritage Topics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Asia
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Museumsthegreatcoursesdaily.com

Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Reopened

One of the most famous Smithsonian museums is back in business. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History closed its doors for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reopened Friday with new exhibits. It hosts more than 1.7 million objects from American history. In the United States, post-COVID...
h-net.org

2022 OAH Conference on American History -- Hybrid

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. American History / Studies, Native American History / Studies, African American History / Studies, Chicana/o History / Studies, Teaching and Learning — 2022 OAH Conference on American History. INDIGENOUS / AMERICAN PASTS AND FUTURES. March 31...
Books & Literatureshepherdexpress.com

Paper Trails: The US Post and the Making of the American West (Oxford University Press), by Cameron Blevins

Paper Trails will be myth-busting for any student from the John Wayne school of American history. As University of Colorado history professor Cameron Blevins demonstrates, the occupation of the west wasn’t a just the story of cowboys and sodbusters. Both groups depended on the federal government. The expansion of the U.S. was made possible by government subsidies, land grants and the U.S. Mail. It was federal policy, not rugged individualists, who “won the west” and Paper Trails documents the underexamined role of the postal service. A network of post offices and delivery routes spread rapidly across the frontier, allowing relatively easy communication between the country’s eastern and western halves and among the newly organized territories. By 1889 the postmaster general could boast that he ran one of the world’s largest enterprises. Blevins writes with an eye for the small human stories that ultimately invested the subject of his book with meaning.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Charles R. Larson, pioneering scholar of African literature, dies at 83

By his own account, Charles R. Larson knew almost nothing of Africa — not even where Nigeria was located — when he arrived in the West African nation in 1962 with one of the first cohorts of Peace Corps volunteers. What little knowledge he had came from two books by Nigerian writers that he read in preparation for his experience, Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” and “The Palm-Wine Drinkard” by Amos Tutuola.
Newark, NJnewjerseystage.com

GRAMMY Museum Experience(TM) Prudential Center To Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month On May 22nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- GRAMMY Museum Experience(TM) Prudential Center, in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based GRAMMY Museum® and the Recording Academy® New York Chapter, will launch the first Spring & Sing! Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration, an hour-long virtual event featuring popular children’s music artists of AAPI heritage, celebrating the importance of diversity within music. The event takes place on Saturday, May 22nd at 11:00am.
Hawaii Stateautodesk.com

Historic Preservation Month: A Digital Gift to the Future

To celebrate Historic Preservation month, we’re looking at important moments in history digitally preserved for appreciation and study. During his remarks to a joint-session of the United States Congress sixty years ago today, May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy committed his Administration and the country “to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to Earth.”
EntertainmentPioneer Press

Hector E. Garcia: Proposed: Mississippi River storytelling for an American renaissance

We live in times of anxiety over who we are and what we are becoming. The imbalance, inequality and unmanageability of the world we humans created have elicited ancestral instincts of fear, recoiling and aggression. Historically, these instincts have been subdued through dialogue, experience, education, reflection and ideals, or by the forces of pandemics, revolutions, wars and social collapse, which Stanford University historian Walter Scheidel describes in his book “The Great Leveler.”
Educationtulane.edu

History professor awarded New Directions Fellowship from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

While conducting research in Congressional records and state archives for his award-winning first book, Katrina: A History, 1915-2015, Assistant Professor of History Andy Horowitz was feeling frustrated. Reading about the actions being pursued by policymakers that he knew would result in calamity, given the benefit of hindsight, left him wishing he could travel back in time with a warning. Even more frustrating was the sense that people were repeating similar mistakes today.
PoliticsThe Christian Science Monitor

8 monuments, 12 hours: What a reopening D.C. says about America

As the nation emerges from a historic pandemic, people are readying – yearning – to hit the road again. They’re buying plane tickets, booking hotel rooms, and pumping up their bicycle tires. Now, if they can just find that valve-stem needle in the garage. We sent our reporter to Washington,...
Books & Literatureh-net.org

Transnational Latin American Television: Book Launch

Latin American and Caribbean History / Studies, Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Cultural History / Studies — Book Launch:. ISBN 9780367524715 Published December 29, 2020 by Routledge 150 Pages. Event by El Instituto Sverdlin de Historia y Cultura de América Latina. Online: us02web.zoom.us. Wednesday, 2 June 2021 at 19:00 UTC+03.
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

Margaret Wander: Navigating the Waters of American Art

Of the eight recipients of the Luce/American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) Dissertation Fellowship in American Art, seven focus their research and writing on the continental United States. Breaking the mold is UC Santa Cruz’s Margaret Wander. Wander is a sixth-year doctoral candidate in the History of Art and Visual...
Obituariessyncopatedtimes.com

A Tribute to Royal Stokes

My only contacts with Dr. W. Royal Stokes, who passed away last month at the age of 90, were an occasional exchange of emails, but I had long felt a kinship with the eminent jazz writer-historian. We both acquired a love of jazz at an early age, and neither of us had any formal music training. We both became serious jazz writers in our 40s, and I’m presumption enough to say we both shared a similar approach to writing. Our “instrument” was the typewriter and in recent years, the computer.
MinoritiesThe Open Notebook

Latria Graham Rewrites the Narrative on Being Black in the Outdoors

Growing up, Latria Graham learned firsthand what it was like to be excluded and erased. Mark Twain, Edgar Allen Poe, Henry David Thoreau, and other “dead white dudes,” as she describes them, dominated her late-90s and early-2000s South Carolina school curriculum. Even after she escaped the American South for Dartmouth College—as far from South Carolina as she could get without crossing the Canadian border, she jokes—she didn’t see her love for nature reflected in the city-centric Black literature that she read. Pervasive stereotypes about Black people disliking the outdoors contradicted her daily existence. Graham felt as if “nobody cared about stories like mine … and by extension, nobody cared about me.”
ReligionJewish Ledger

An American Rabbi in Buchenwald

A review of The Rabbi of Buchenwald by Rafael Medoff. (Yeshiva University Press; distributed by ktav.com; 502 pages., $29.95.) There is a remarkable scene, early in The Rabbi of Buchenwald, which sounds like something out of a movie – and perhaps should be. It takes place in May 1945, soon after the American Army liberated that notorious Nazi concentration camp. The Swiss government has just offered to admit 350 Buchenwald children under the age of 16. The problem is that not enough children survived that Nazi hell to take full advantage of the offer.
Harrisonburg, VAPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Galen Murton

Galen Murton is Assistant Professor of Geographic Science in the School of Integrated Sciences at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A human geographer with broad research and teaching interests in the politics of international development, in 2018-19 he completed the project Road Diplomacy as a Marie Curie Fellow at Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich. He has recently co-authored special issues and edited volumes related to cross-border infrastructure development in South Asia including Highways and Hierarchies: Ethnographies of Mobility from the Himalaya to the Indian Ocean (Amsterdam University Press, 2021). Other relevant contributions to scholarship on infrastructure, geopolitics, borderlands, and Himalayan Studies include publications in Political Geography; The Annals of the American Association of Geographers; Studies in Nepali History and Society (SINHAS); Verge: Studies in Global Asias; Environment and Planning C: Politics and Space; and South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies. Galen received his PhD (Geography) from the University of Colorado Boulder, his MA (International Relations) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, and his BA (Religion) from Middlebury College. In addition to teaching courses on globalization, development, and critical cartography, Galen likes to conduct fieldwork with his students in the mountain ranges of Highland Asia as well as North America.
Princeton, NJPrinceton University

Board approves 11 faculty appointments

The Princeton University Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of 11 faculty members, including two full professors, one associate professor and eight assistant professors. Professor. Emily Milne (aka Emily Greenwood), in classics and the University Center for Human Values, specializes in ancient Greek prose literature and classical receptions. Her...