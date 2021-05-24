newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

5 Gold Stocks To Watch As Gold Nears Four-Month High

By Brandon Michael
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how you slice it, Bitcoin has been a top-performing asset in the market this year. And that’s because there are many investors who view Bitcoin as digital gold. They see the cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against fiat currency inflation due to aggressive fiscal and monetary policies. For this reason, cryptocurrencies are often competing with gold and precious metals for capital that goes to safe-haven assets. Now, it seems to me that it’ll be another volatile week for cryptocurrencies. As a result, some investors may be now turning to gold stocks.

www.entrepreneur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bristow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Stock Prices#Stock Investors#Kgc#Sibanye Stillwater Ltd#Sbsw#Gold Fields#Kl#Barrick Gold Barrick Gold#Kirkland Lake Gold#S P#Gold Stock#Best Gold Stocks#Gold Production#Gold Properties#Digital Gold#Nem Stock#Commodity Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
Country
Chile
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb back above $1,900, end the month nearly 8% higher

Gold futures climbed back above $1,900 an ounce on Friday to tally a gain of almost 8% for the month. "Gold's fundamentals are still improving as central bank buying continues to improve, unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus efforts are still elevated, and as some traders lose confidence with cryptocurrencies," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. August gold rose $6.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,905.30 an ounce. Most-active contract prices marked their highest settlement since Jan. 7, posting a gain of 1.5% for the week and climbing about 7.8% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Marketsstocknews.com

Gold and Silver in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

Throughout human history, gold and silver have functioned as money due to their rareness and unique properties. Precious metals are a proven medium of exchange, portable, divisible, interchangeable, durable, and valued across the world. It’s remarkable that human civilizations of different eras, cultures, and geographies – all valued gold and silver, even though they had wildly different beliefs and ways of life. It almost seems as if the value of these assets is wired into our DNA.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Decreases By 82.5%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the April 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Value Stocks to Add for Defensiveness Today

Today’s market is a difficult one to navigate for most investors. Indeed, by some metrics, there has never been a more expensive market to trade in. Accordingly, investors may correctly be looking to add some defensiveness to their portfolios today. Diversification is everything, and these two stocks provide diversification in...
Metal Miningsamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 205, silver jumps Rs 61

Gold price fell by Rs 205 to Rs 47,910 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in line with selling in global precious metals and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,115 per 10 gram. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose marginally from Rs 61 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,460 per kilogram in the previous trade.
Businesskitco.com

Golds gains over $100 this month

With only one more trading day in the month of May, gold futures have precariously clung just below $1900 per ounce. Today gold futures basis the most active June 2021 contract traded to a high of $1906.50 and a low of $1890.80. With the first notice day occurring tomorrow there will be many who are long June gold either exiting the trade and taking profits, or rolling over to the next most active month which will be August 2021.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview, May 27

This week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks, Best Buy and Nvidia. Bitcoin’s (BTC) week was a bit less tumultuous than the one prior, although it still struggled a bit. After falling below $30,000, then recovering back to $40,000 during the same day, on May 19, BTC pushed to nearly $43,000 the next day.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 5,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 5,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10. The options expire on May 26, 2026.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some routine profit taking from recent gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Thursday, on a...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Are Gold Stocks Moving Back Into The Growth Phase?

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSE:GDX) has come back to life in recent months after a disappointing performance in the second half of 2020. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen said big gold stocks are currently transitioning to a period of significant production growth after a period focused on investment and capital returns.
MarketsValueWalk

Gold Price in the USA to Can Reach $2,000 Again This Year

On Tuesday this week, the gold price tested $1,900 and broke past it for the first time since January. At this time last year, the gold price was around $1,737 per oz and it pushed to an all-time high of $2,048 in August. Amid all the talk of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crashes, gold’s rise has been relatively steady. Some analysts from Metals Focus in the UK believe it has enough support to test the $2,000 this year. But why exactly is the current price of gold rising now? Where is the gold price in the USA going?
Stockspennystocks.com

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 Cryptocurrency Companies To Watch

Penny Stocks to Watch With Ties to Crypto, Bitcoin (BTC), and Blockchain. With crypto and penny stocks back in focus, which companies are investors watching? Well, first we have to consider the different areas of blockchain, crypto, and penny stocks, to decide where you may want to invest. The most...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact

Gold reversed at resistance near the $1,920 mark as rising Treasury yields undermined the metal. Gold bulls will need to avoid further taper talk that could spark a USD rally and cripple gold gains. Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact. Gold reversed at resistance late this week...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Strong Stocks To Buy Post-Earnings

Unless you have owned a stock for a while ahead of the company’s earnings report, it’s usually smarter to wait until after the release before you initiate a new position. Many traders and investors are attracted to the possibility of cashing in big if a company delivers resoundingly positive results that catch the market off-guard. However, instead of putting your account in the hands of fate, why not wait until after an earnings release to determine if a company is deserving of your hard-earned capital? That way, you have time to do your homework and assess whether or not the business is heading in the right direction before adding shares.
Businessinvesting.com

Here Is Why Gold Price Is Moving Higher

Gold prices are soaring, and most of this momentum is mainly because of the weakness in the dollar index. So far, we have not had anything hawkish from the Federal Reserve, and it seems like that the Fed is still not worried about inflation as they see this factor as transitory.
IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Metals and Mining Stocks to Buy Now

There are several factors that have triggered a change in sentiment for metal and mining stocks. With expansionary monetary policies, inflation fears have translated into higher portfolio allocation toward metal and mining stocks. Further, with gradual global economic recovery, it’s very likely that demand for industrial commodities will increase. It’s not surprising that metal and mining stocks have surged in the last few quarters. Even with this rally, the sector has several attractive stocks to buy with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold gains lift material stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners...