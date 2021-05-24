5 Gold Stocks To Watch As Gold Nears Four-Month High
No matter how you slice it, Bitcoin has been a top-performing asset in the market this year. And that’s because there are many investors who view Bitcoin as digital gold. They see the cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against fiat currency inflation due to aggressive fiscal and monetary policies. For this reason, cryptocurrencies are often competing with gold and precious metals for capital that goes to safe-haven assets. Now, it seems to me that it’ll be another volatile week for cryptocurrencies. As a result, some investors may be now turning to gold stocks.www.entrepreneur.com