5 Gold Stocks To Watch As Gold Nears Four-Month High

Unless you have owned a stock for a while ahead of the company’s earnings report, it’s usually smarter to wait until after the release before you initiate a new position. Many traders and investors are attracted to the possibility of cashing in big if a company delivers resoundingly positive results that catch the market off-guard. However, instead of putting your account in the hands of fate, why not wait until after an earnings release to determine if a company is deserving of your hard-earned capital? That way, you have time to do your homework and assess whether or not the business is heading in the right direction before adding shares.