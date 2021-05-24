First-of-its-kind flower smells like dead insects to imprison ‘coffin flies’

Rudyard Kipling once opined that “gardens are not made...by sitting in the shade.” The author’s words meant that gardeners have to toil in the sun—where most plants thrive—to produce a bountiful harvest. What Kipling doesn’t acknowledge is that beautiful gardens can be found in the shade, too, in containers that don’t require a lot of maintenance. Brightening a shady spot on your property (and by “shady,” we mean an area that receives less than 6 hours of sunlight per day) with containers full of blooms and greenery is easy once you understand which plants flourish when they’re protected from full sunlight.