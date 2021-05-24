Grilled Chicken with Fresh Tomato Basil Salsa

It is so quick and easy to make homemade salsa at home. It takes just a few minutes to prepare this salsa. It goes great served with tortilla chips or topped on tacos. By making salsa yourself, you can make it as spicy or mild as you would like. This salsa is made easy using canned tomatoes, and blended with jalapenos, garlic and cilantro. Store any leftovers in jars in the refrigerator. You only need ten minutes to put this easy salsa together. A can of whole tomatoes, and a can of crushed tomatoes, are blended with a jalapeno, onion, minced garlic, salt, and chopped cilantro. Blend until smooth. If you would like the salsa to be more spicy, you can add in more jalapeno, or ground cumin. Or you can make the salsa more mild, by reducing the amount of jalapenos. After everything is blended together, pour into a serving dish and serve with tortilla chips.