Plenty of Spider-Man villains have been adapted for film over the last two decades, but one of the Web-Slinger’s most iconic villains who still hasn’t made the jump to the big screen yet is Sergei Kravinoff, a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. However, that’s changing soon, because while there are no plans for Kraven to battle the costumed Peter Parker in a Spider-Man movie, he is leading his own feature in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Now we finally know who’s bringing Kraven to life: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a.k.a. the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Quicksilver.