Win Duel on Blu-ray

❉ This is an action film with depth and intelligence, with a buffet of extras in true Arrow fashion. Battle Royale is well and truly a cinematic grenade the impact of which is still ringing in the ears of cineastes today. Based on the novel of the same name that landed in 1999; it is a film whose title became the namesake of a sub-genre of films and other media that depicted last-man-standing kill ’em all tournaments that would follow through the years – The Hunger Games books and films being the most mainstream, with others such as WWE movie The Condemned (2007). It was a film that shocked a nation when it landed on British shores just after the turn of the millennium. It carried the same kind of playground patter controversy that Reservoir Dogs did several years before.