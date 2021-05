Despite the worldwide impact that the pandemic has had on our lives (personally and professionally), it — like most things in life — is not without a silver lining of sorts. For instance, as the coronavirus spread across the globe, people in every country became more aware of their own health and the impact their personal lives could have on others. That awareness also brought about multiple shifts in the way that businesses the world over conduct themselves, their teams and their daily operations. Customers began to realize that they could receive the same sense of fulfillment from spending simply by being more aware of where and why they spend their money.