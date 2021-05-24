'Cheetos Fingers': What One Elections Expert Saw At The Arizona Senate's Audit

LAUREN GILGER: The Arizona Senate’s audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, which Joe Biden won, [continued Monday] after a brief interlude while high school graduations took over the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum last week. The audit has become a rallying cry for those who believe — without evidence — that the election was somehow stolen from former President [Donald] Trump. And other states are starting to copy it. Jennifer Morrell is a partner at the Elections Group. She’s a former election official and national expert on post-election audits who was among Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s official court-mandated observers at the audit. She [joined The Show] after penning an opinion piece for the Washington Post about what she saw there.