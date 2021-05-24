newsbreak-logo
Kate Hudson becomes latest name to join the ‘Knives Out’ sequel

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delivery of names that are joining Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel may have slowed but they are still trickling in. Kate Hudson has become the latest to join the cast. Hudson will join the recently cast Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr....

