Tsinghua University Rolls Out Quantum Information Class with Dr. Andrew Yao

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, Tsinghua University announced the establishment of quantum information class, led by Turing Award winner Professor Andrew Chi-Chih Yao as the chief professor. This will be Tsinghua’s first undergraduate training program in the field of quantum information, and the third designated talent training program initiated by Professor Yao in Tsinghua, after his renowned computer science experimental and artificial intelligence classes. The advance courses will cover a range of topics including the quantum computer science, statistical physics and quantum many-body theory, quantum mechanics and quantum open systems, quantum information experiments, quantum artificial intelligence and etc. The program will register 20 students in 2021.

