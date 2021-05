I have a simple setup involving two old hosts running ESXi 6.5, connected via DAS to a Dell StorageVault, and I'm replacing all that equipment with a three host cluster running VMware Essentials Plus Kit vSphere 7.0 soon, also using DAS to a new Dell storage solution. Would the recommended migration path for the servers in this scenario be to add the new hosts one at a time to the old Vcenter, and then would I be licensing the old vCenter with the new Essentials Plus licensing to allow vMotion (we didn't have that before), and use it to live migrate the VMs over to the new storage? Thanks!