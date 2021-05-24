newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, MI

Police close alleged speakeasy in downtown Birmingham

By Tiffany Esshaki
candgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM — Police are being mum on the details of an alleged speakeasy operation downtown that reportedly was busted up last month. During his regular report to the City Commission April 26, City Manager Tom Markus detailed an illegal bar and music venue operating in an empty retail space in the 200 block of Willits Street. He said police closed the establishment and issued 16 citations for misdemeanor offenses ranging from illegal occupancy where a special land use permit is required to selling alcohol without a liquor license.

www.candgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Birmingham, MI
City
China Township, MI
Birmingham, MI
Government
Birmingham, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#City Police#State Police#Hard Liquor#Beer Bottles#Punk Bands#The City Commission#Birmingham Police Cmdr#Willits Records#Eagle#White Claw Hard Seltzers#Venmo#Patrons#Willits Alley#Liquor Bottles#Willits Street#Beer Cans#Illegal Occupancy#Admission#Night Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations

When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help. Through the Oakland Together grant, many arts and cultural organizations were granted aid to help keep things...
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

Birmingham Groves grad lands deal with national retailer to sell hair accessories

Kelechi Uchendu has taken quite the route to where she is today. The Southfield resident and Birmingham Groves High School alumna attended Michigan State University for her bachelor's degree in political science and pre-law before heading off to law school in Vermont. She earned her juris doctor, but has since changed career paths: she's launched a fashion line and recently landed some of her products under her Kay Kay's Fashion line in a national retailer.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Memorial Day events and ceremonies happening in Oakland County

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, honoring those who lost their lives serving in the military. Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Oakland County are canceled again this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some communities will commemorate Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies while following COVID-19 safety measures, and some are offering virtual-only events. The following activities are planned:
Oakland County, MImichiganradio.org

"It could unravel a lot of convictions." Oakland County prosecutor wants old case investigated

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says an independent special prosecutor will investigate her own office after she discovered at least one case of what could be prosecutorial misconduct--one that could call into question a number of convictions, and has already affected the prosecution of the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Pontiac, MImiheadlines.com

Pontiac Man Hit by Gunfire in Drive-by Shooting

PONTIAC, MI – Oakland County Sheriff Deputies responded to the McLaren Oakland Hospital’s Emergency room on the report of a gunshot wound victim who was involved allegedly in a drive-by shooting. Upon Deputies arrival, contact was made with the 39-year-old victim who had two gunshot wounds to his upper right...
Detroit, MIMidland Daily News

Misconduct could overturn conviction in fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — The murder conviction of a man who was accused of setting a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit could be in jeopardy years later after a new prosecutor said Friday that she's “gravely concerned” about tactics used by her office. Juwan Deering's defense attorney wasn't...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar May 16 and beyond

• Oakland Community College offers courses on food, wine and tequila, taught by Culinary Arts faculty chefs. “Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs”, a two-session class, is 6-10 p.m. May 26 and June 2, $67; “Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier” is 7-9 p.m. May 26, $40; “The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing” with Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor is 7-9 p.m. June 2, $50; “Tequila Temptations” is 7-9 p.m. June 16, $40; “Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs” is 6-10 p.m. June 9, $60 and “The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes” is 7-9 p.m. July 14, $40. Classes will be held in Building J on the OCC Orchard Ridge Campus in Farmington Hills. Register at www.oaklandcc.edu/ce.
Oakland County, MIabc12.com

Oakland County couple accused of defrauding Payroll Protection Program

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple from Oakland County is accused of defrauding the federal Payroll Protection Program to obtain thousands of dollars worth of forgivable loans. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced charges against 46-year-old Adebowale Ajagbe and 38-year-old Tracey Hall. Ajagbe is accused of obtaining over $96,000...
Oakland County, MIclarkstonnews.com

Springtime scam

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office wants to bring attention to a scam of individuals offering various services such as driveway sealing or repair, home improvements, roof repairs or tree trimming at what appears to be an unusually low price. Consider these safety tips:. • Be cautious when dealing with someone...
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

West Bloomfield couple charged with defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

Lansing — A West Bloomfield couple faces several charges after allegedly working together to submit multiple fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Adebowale Ajagbe, 46, and Tracy Hall, 38 were arraigned Friday morning in Oakland County's 46th District Court. They...