Police close alleged speakeasy in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM — Police are being mum on the details of an alleged speakeasy operation downtown that reportedly was busted up last month. During his regular report to the City Commission April 26, City Manager Tom Markus detailed an illegal bar and music venue operating in an empty retail space in the 200 block of Willits Street. He said police closed the establishment and issued 16 citations for misdemeanor offenses ranging from illegal occupancy where a special land use permit is required to selling alcohol without a liquor license.