Isabela Merced is promoting her two new projects ''Spirit Untamed'' & ''Sweet Girl'' and her stylists Wayman + Micah posted her looks on instagram on yesterday(May 17th). She looked pretty wearing the ADRIANA IGLESIAS ''Tea'' draped, wrap dress which tied at the waist. The draping on the neckline looks wonky but this is still a great press look. It's one of those dresses that you can slip into for an easy to wear look that will work. Gold jewelry and gold JIMMY CHOO sandals rounded out the styling of her look.