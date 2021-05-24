Why Is Our National Debt In Trouble?

The May 1 letter to the editor "Opinions should be based on facts" reminds me of the saying "dishonest people make biased arguments while pretending it's objective truth." How much each American president contributed to the national debt can be easily confirmed by simply googling "how much did the national debt grow under each president," then look at the actual numbers and ignore the percentages. The percentages are simply a calculation of how much the president increased the national debt over the previous president. They have nothing to do with the $28+ trillion we have in national debt, nor the interest we owe on it.