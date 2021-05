Rutgers was sharp when it came to the passing game as the quarterbacks completed their first 10 passes. Evan Simon had the best downfield passes of the day, including a 25-yarder to tight end Victor Konopka and a 23-yarder touchdown to Shameen Jones. There were a lot of short, safer passes on the day, but the quarterback trio of Simon, Cole Snyder and Noah Vedral were relatively sharp on those plays. Vedral showed good mobility and it looks like he may finally be over the ankle injury he suffered in the second-to-last game of the 2020 campaign. Snyder had some good moments while Simon was also very sharp. Vedral will be expected to be the starter heading into summer camp, but Simon appears to be gaining ground while Snyder also showed improvement since last season. Here is a look at the stats from the game: