newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Audi driver banned after Herefordshire drink-drive stop

By Charlotte Moreau, @CharlieMoreauHT
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAN AUDI driver has been banned from the roads after he was caught drink-driving and without insurance on a Herefordshire main road. Andrew Lewis entered a guilty plea when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford. The court heard Lewis had been caught driving an Audi A4 while over the drink-driving...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drink Driving#Driving#Magistrates#Alcohol#Alias#Court#Hay Road#Plea#Insurance#Breath#Talgarth#Herefordshire Drink Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Audi
Related
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Banned driver caught after A49 police chase

A BANNED driver tried to escape police when he was caught behind the wheel on a Herefordshire main road. Karl Antony Williams pleaded guilty to six charges when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford. The court heard Williams had driven a blue Ford Fiesta without due care and attention, while...
Trafficledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire carer crashed pickup into ditch after pub visit

A FULL-TIME carer crashed his car into a ditch in Herefordshire after "over doing it" at the pub, a court has heard. Police were called to Tyberton, near Peterchurch, as there was a Mitsubishi L200 pickup crashed in a ditch, Hereford magistrates court was told by prosecutor Shafquat Reaz. Officers...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man admits drink-driving on e-scooter

A man has admitted drink-driving while riding an e-scooter. Unal Gokbulut was using the electric device when he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test near his home in Ipswich in the early hours of April 5, Suffolk Police said. The 42-year-old appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday...
TrafficBBC

Whisky-drinking lorry driver banned over crash

A drunk HGV driver has been disqualified from driving after he was seen swerving across a motorway and colliding with a central reservation. Lauri Martel, 40, was captured on dashcam footage careering across the A1(M) near Peterborough at 10:30 BST on Tuesday. Martel, of no fixed address, stopped in a...
Trafficlondonnewsonline.co.uk

Man banned from driving after drunk riding e-scooter through Lewisham

A drunk uninsured driver with no licence who put a seat and lights on his e-scooter has been banned from driving. Clinton Henry, of Boone Street, Lewisham, told cops he “did not know” he needed a licence to ride the vehicle. So he was charged with driving over the prescribed limit, not in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
TrafficBBC

Driver high on drink and drugs caused Skye fatal crash

A driver high on cocaine and alcohol caused a crash which killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son. Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail for drink-driving at the time of the crash on Skye on 8 August 2018. The 33-year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and...
TrafficPosted by
CNY News

Do You Drink and Drive In NY State? Why It’s Not Worth It

This may be a familiar scenario to you: you've had a couple of drinks and yet you get behind the wheel of your vehicle, thinking you're fine. No problem, right? Here's something to consider...you don't have to be driving erratically to get pulled over by an officer. Yes, there has to be just cause to get pulled over - some type of traffic violation or it could be as simple as a headlight or taillight that's burned out and not working. The next thing you know, you're getting arrested for having a blood alcohol level that is not legal to be operating a vehicle. That's right about the time your life gets turned upside down with what can happen next, depending on the level of alcohol in your blood and the resulting charges: DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol) or DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), the latter being the more serious charge.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ex Premier League footballer Paul Kitson, 50, is banned from driving after crashing his 4x4 into neighbour's fence following ten hour drinking binge

A former Premier League footballer has been banned from driving after he crashed his Ford Ranger into a neighbour's fence following a ten-hour drinking session. Ex-Newcastle United player Paul Kitson, 50, made the 'stupid mistake' of driving home from a friend's house in Wynyard, Teesside, after an alcohol binge. The...
TrafficBBC

Driver killed in Stretford crash after failing to stop for police

A man has died in a crash after failing to stop for police and hitting another vehicle in Greater Manchester. The crash happened on Urmston Lane in Trafford at about 13:30 BST. Greater Manchester Police said officers "spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop but it failed...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Campaign aims to stop driving, boating while drinking

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with events and safety check points throughout the state on Memorial Day Weekend. The multi-agency safety initiative works to...
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Uninsured drug-driver was caught taking wife's car to the garage

A DRUG-DRIVER was caught behind the wheel as he took his wife's car to the garage, a court has heard. Mark Taylor admitted driving while over the drug limit, driving without insurance, and possessing cannabis when he appeared before magistrates in Hereford. Police had been carrying out checks on vehicles...
TrafficNorrn News

Driver charged with stunt driving

On May 21st frontline members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 112, in Otto Township, when a vehicle was stopped for allegedly travelling at a speed greater than 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. As a result, a...
Public Safetylondonnewsonline.co.uk

Driver jailed for more than 13 years after he bottled another road user in the face during a traffic argument

A man has been jailed for more than 13 years after he bottled a driver in the face and maimed him following a traffic dispute in Vauxhall. Stefan Setepenre Dennis, 46, of Crunden Road, South Croydon, jumped into the other man’s car and drove it onto the pavement, ran off and then returned with the broken bottle and slashed the face and hands of his victim.
Grand Junction, IAcarrollspaper.com

Stuck SUV destroyed by train, driver had been drinking

A 62-year-old Grand Junction woman claimed she drank two whiskey and waters before she became confused and drove her sport-utility vehicle about two blocks on railroad tracks in town, where the vehicle was destroyed by a train after she abandoned it Thursday night, according to court records. Shari Ann Allen...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire farm forced to make changes after spate of thefts

A FARM in Herefordshire is having to replace its roadside stall with a farmshop vending system because thieves kept stealing takings. Free range eggs had been sold from land at Grendon Manor, in Bredenbury near Bromyard, using an honest box approach, but a spate of thefts meant the farmer had to think of an alternative.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Horror CCTV shows moment baby in a pram is pinned against the wall after drug driver, 29, lost control of his Audi at 40mph and smashed into 13 people - as he is jailed for three years

This the terrifying moment a drug driver going more than 40mph over the limit lost control of his car and smashed into 13 people - including a baby in a pram. Kamran Khan was high on cannabis driving a racy Audi RS6 when he collided with another car and crashed into a church building with dozens of people inside.