Audi driver banned after Herefordshire drink-drive stop

This may be a familiar scenario to you: you've had a couple of drinks and yet you get behind the wheel of your vehicle, thinking you're fine. No problem, right? Here's something to consider...you don't have to be driving erratically to get pulled over by an officer. Yes, there has to be just cause to get pulled over - some type of traffic violation or it could be as simple as a headlight or taillight that's burned out and not working. The next thing you know, you're getting arrested for having a blood alcohol level that is not legal to be operating a vehicle. That's right about the time your life gets turned upside down with what can happen next, depending on the level of alcohol in your blood and the resulting charges: DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol) or DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), the latter being the more serious charge.