newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Quotes of the week

Posted by 
MyPembroke NC
MyPembroke NC
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpEAq_0a9haLTJ00

“We are asking the public to wear masks when they come to City Hall as we do not know who has been vaccinated and who has not.

— City of Lumberton Attorney Holt Moore III speaking in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifting of most pandemic-related restrictions.

***

“You want Hooterville, that’s what you want, you don’t want nothing nice.”

— Fairmont Commissioner Terry Evans speaking after the town Board of Commissioners voted against authorizing the advertisement of an offer to buy the abandoned youth center.

***

“You could tell the Department of Environmental Quality had no interest in this project and was trying to hold it up.”

— State Rep. Brenden Jones speaking about the slow permitting process for the Active Energy facility in Lumberton.

***

“Just last week when the governor relaxed some more things with the masks, we pretty much moved forward with all of the outdoor events.”

— James Hardin, Lumbee Regional Development Association executive director, speaking about all outdoor events returning for the 52nd annual Lumbee Homecoming.

MyPembroke NC

MyPembroke NC

758
Followers
966
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

MyPembroke NC

 https://www.mypembrokenc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Fairmont, NC
Lumberton, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Commissioners#State#Active Energy#Quotes#Gov Roy Cooper#Governor#Masks#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Raleigh, NCFort Worth Star-Telegram

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now...
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Politicsthecharlottepost.com

Can North Carolina Democrats do the 2022 electoral math?

North Carolina Democrats have lost nine of 11 U.S. Senate races since 1990 despite changing demographics that favor the party's candidates. North Carolina Democrats want to change the U.S. Senate math in 2022. But is their problem math or English?. In 1990, Harvey Gantt lost the Senate race to Jesse...