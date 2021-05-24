Quotes of the week
“We are asking the public to wear masks when they come to City Hall as we do not know who has been vaccinated and who has not.
— City of Lumberton Attorney Holt Moore III speaking in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifting of most pandemic-related restrictions.
***
“You want Hooterville, that’s what you want, you don’t want nothing nice.”
— Fairmont Commissioner Terry Evans speaking after the town Board of Commissioners voted against authorizing the advertisement of an offer to buy the abandoned youth center.
***
“You could tell the Department of Environmental Quality had no interest in this project and was trying to hold it up.”
— State Rep. Brenden Jones speaking about the slow permitting process for the Active Energy facility in Lumberton.
***
“Just last week when the governor relaxed some more things with the masks, we pretty much moved forward with all of the outdoor events.”
— James Hardin, Lumbee Regional Development Association executive director, speaking about all outdoor events returning for the 52nd annual Lumbee Homecoming.